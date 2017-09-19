John Sisay’ Betteh Government And Justice Part 1 .

Good governance has four components.

“Firstly, good government is about trust and confidence in the political system, the constitution, and the criminal justice system. It relates to individual rights, the need to protect minorities, and the power that citizens have to control their lives. A well governed society entrenches human rights, protecting the individual citizen from the arbitrary abuse of power.

Secondly, reform requires a government willing to tackle vested interests. The state should have the authority and legitimacy to enforce common rules from fair taxes to stamping out corruption. Corruption is an issue not only of legality and due process, but social justice: it is the poor who are harmed most when corruption is tolerated. The fight against corruption must be at the heart of any progressive government worthy of the name.

Thirdly, improving governance in Sierra Leone means expanding the capacity of the public sector by strengthening the tax base, and investing in capabilities from training staff to deploying new technologies. It means government taking responsibility for ensuring that policies get delivered. We need a public sector that can provide the capacities and infrastructure necessary for our people to flourish. Reform is about being able to make a difference to people’s daily lives, wherever they come into contact with the state. It’s about services that are more responsive to people’s needs: a state that is more transparent and accountable.

Fourthly, the new relationship between the citizen and the state is at the heart of our programme. In the future, progress in transforming society will depend on forging a new relationship, where citizens take responsibility for their own well-being. Individuals have to be supported and protected, but to change their lives, they have to take greater responsibility, instead of relying on things being done ‘to’ or ‘for’ them. We will engage civil society and work with grassroots organizations and voluntary groups to bring about change.