Judge Rules Against SLFA Bosses

By Jane B. Mansaray.

High Court Judge, Justice Reginald Fynn yesterday delivered judgment in the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) criminal matter involving the suspended President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Madam Isha Johansen and her Secretary General, Mr. Christopher Abdul Kamara.

The defendants Madam Isha Johansen and Christopher Abdul Kamara were in 2017 arrested and charged to court on eleven related corruption indictments ranging from misappropriation of donor funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption act, misappropriation of public funds to abuse of office contrary to the ACC Act No.12 of 2008.

The indictment according to Justice Fynn relates to four primary subjects, firstly is in relation to an amount of fifty thousand United States Dollars received by SLFA from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the purpose of image testing.

The issue of a cheque in the name of one Arnie Johansen (husband of the first defendant), Madam Isha, issued for twenty four Million seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones and the third subject is in relation to one Mohamed Ola Marah who is not a member or staff of SLFA but travelling on SLFA delegation as well as the expenses related to that travel. The final one related to a sum of five Million five hundred thousand Leones paid to the second defendant, Mr. Christopher Abdul Kamara.

In his ruling, Justice Fynn found the defendants guilty with three counts indictment of misappropriation and abuse of office as they have a case to answer.

According to Justice Fynn, the reasons are set out sufficiently with the evidence as established by the prosecution regarding the huge sum involved and therefore proceeds to put the defendants to their election.

Reading the fourteen page judgment, Justice Fynn raised several questions regarding the fifty thousand United States Dollars received by SLFA as it was not used for its intended purpose as stated by CAF.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the trial indictment were discharged on the rest of counts four to eleven.

Lead defense Counsel, Lawyer Africanus Sorie Sesay has asked the court for a two weeks adjournment date to open their case.

The matter was adjourned to the 31st October, 2018.

Lawyer Duped Le52 Million

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Lawyer Mohamed S. Bangura yesterday testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No. 1 on how he was duped by one Demba Njai.

Led in the witness stand by the Prosecutor, Robert Blessing, Lawyer Bangura who happens to be the victim said that the accused, Demba Njai was introduced to him as a building contractor by one Kumba Kallon who lives in the United States of America.

Recalling the date and event of the 31st May 2016, Lawyer Bangura said that the accused who claims to be residing around Goderich, estimated the amount of Fifty Million Leones to be the cost for the renovation of his house at Spur Road and he gave the said amount to him on the 16th July 2016.

He said the accused gave him receipts of all transactions between them. But after the accused failed to turn up to carry out the job, he was accompanied by one Sahr Jackson to the address provided by the accused only to find out that it was a wrong address. He said that all efforts to locate the accused between 2016 and 2017 failed and he informed Kumba Kallon that the accused had disappointed him.

He said that in 2018, Kumba Kallon called him and said the accused had been found and when he saw the accused, he confessed to him that he was hiding from him and was arrested around the Eastern Part of Freetown. He said that he later made a report at the Adelaide Street Police Station.

The accused was remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center.

According to the particulars of offence, on Thursday 31st May 2016, at No. 43 Beruinu Street in Freetown with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of fifty two million Leones from the complainant on the pretext that he was going to buy (17) wooden chairs, wooden doors and fire steal doors for repair and maintenance which was false.

The matter was adjourned to 23rd October, 2018.