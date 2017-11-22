Judiciary Launches Electoral Laws

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As a means of fighting electoral offenses, the Judiciary of Sierra Leone yesterday at the Law Court Building at Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown formally launched a compendium of electoral laws.

In his statement, the Honourable Chief Justice, Abdulai Hamid Charm thanked the United Nations Development Programme, DFID and other development partners for their continued support in funding the compilation and printing of the compendium electoral law document in Sierra Leone.

He said the document is one of the activities the Judiciary has undertaken as part of the preparatory plans for the smooth and effective operations of the electoral offences court for 2017 to 2018 electoral cycle.

Chief Justice Charm said to achieve the success of the compendium document, ten Judges have been recently appointed to preside over electoral court matters all over the country.

The document according to Justice Charm does not only contain the relevant electoral laws but related laws such as the national constitution of 1991, the Public Order Act of 1965, the High Court Rules of 2007, the Chieftaincy Act of 2009, the election petition rules of 2007 and other applicable related laws in Sierra Leone.

These laws, he said would serve as quick reference materials for all users including Judges and counsel, to enhance the expeditious trial of those matters.

Honorable Justice Charm cautioned judges of the court that effective and speedy trials should be the object of the matters that would come up as efficient and speedy trials are not only needed for quick dispensation of justice but also to quickly diffuse the tension and passion that is usually sparked by election disputes.

He encouraged the Judges to be professionally independent because they are responsible for their decisions and assured that any dissatisfied party has the right of appeal and petition that may come up from Paramount Chieftaincy and parliamentary elections would be handled by the regular High Court while petitions following Presidential elections are a reserve for the Supreme Court.

He also notified Judges to be prepared to sit over times particularly on Saturdays so as to hear and determine matters as quickly and possible.

The compendium of electoral laws document of Sierra Leone was formally launched by the UNDP Country representative, Mr. Samuel Doe.

Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay is also appointed as the Supervisor of the Electoral Offences Court in Sierra Leone.