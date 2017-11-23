Judiciary Pays Tribute To Fallen Colleagues

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As part of their tradition, the Sierra Leone Judiciary yesterday at the main Law Court Building in Freetown paid tributes to fallen colleagues in the law profession.

The ceremony was observed by Judges of the Judicature, the Sierra Leone Bar Association and Relatives of fallen colleagues.

Making a statement on behalf of the Judiciary in Sierra Leone, the Chief Justice Honourable Abdulai Hamid Charm said the ceremony was a tradition inherited and maintained in the Law profession in remembrance of colleagues that have passed away.

He said this tradition has been in practice for the past two years in remembrance of lots of colleagues in the profession.

The first three colleagues whose demise were observed yesterday include former Magistrate Imran Rahman, Lawyer Richard Andrew During and Lawyer Sheik Abu Bakarr S.I. Conteh.

Judges including Justice Bintu Alhadi gave tribute on behalf to former Magistrate Rahman, Justice Babatunde Edwards gave tribute to Lawyer During and Supreme Court Judge Justice Eku Roberts gave a fitting tribute to Lawyer A.S.I. Conteh.

Former Magistrate Rahman is said to have been brutally murdered in cold blood at his Majay Town residence in Freetown on the 24th December, 2016 whilst Lawyer R.A. During died in 2017.

State Counsel A.J. M. Bockarie on behalf of the Law Office gave a tribute and Lawyer Francis Gabiddon on behalf of the Sierra Leone Bar Association gave a tribute to all three souls.

All three souls were remembered and celebrated by colleagues including the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lawyer Sulaiman Bah for their great achievements and role played in the Judiciary and the State.

The ceremony continues today in remembrance of other souls within the Law profession.