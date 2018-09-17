Jui Gets SLCB Mi Yone Teller/Kiosk

By Lansana Fofanah.



The nation’s leading commercial bank, Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) on Saturday opened the Jui branch of the SLCB Mi Yone Kiosk and Teller to reach the people of Western rural District.

This is the third branch of the Bank with such facilities after the Adonkia and Wilberforce communities had theirs few months ago.

Chairing the program, the Head of Retail Banking, Festus Edward Sowah said this is in fulfillment of the Bank’s commitment to reach communities that have never benefited from banking facilities.

He called on Jui residents and neighboring communities to make use of the opportunity and see the bank as their own as this was a direct response to their demand.

The outgoing Managing Director of SLCB, Idrissa Alooma Kamara said that when the Bank was rated as an arm chair in the past, they realised that much needed to be done and that gave the ‘Lion’ the urge to move ahead and overtook other banks in terms of digitalized banking.

Mr. Kamara said the bank can either brace itself for the digitalization era or perish as the needs of customers are rapidly growing.

Mr. Kamara said SLCB can be proud of having over two hundred years of combined banking experience which has made them to locally develop all their products and successfully implement them without any flaws.

He allayed the fears of customers as the newly established systems have all facilities that can be found in the Bank’s headquarters.

He informed the gathering that the bank has received a regulatory approval to bring to the market three digital products which will give access to every customer to access their facilities everywhere in the world.

He explained the successes he scored during his tenure and felt proud to be leaving the Bank at a time when it can boast of a solid financial status with a recent profit of over seventy billion Leones.

He admonished all staff members and Board Directors of the Bank to support the new Managing Director to further the dream of the Bank.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 112, Hon. Haja Miatta Amara said her constituents have been suffering to travel all the way to Freetown to do their banking transactions but those facilities will ease their stress.