Jurors Delay Murder Trial

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………

The absence of three out of the twelve panel of Jurors in the Tengbeh Town murder trial involving two accused persons, led Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay to

remand the two murder accused persons to the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for the alleged murder of an (OSD) security guard at Tengbeh Town in Freetown.

The two accused persons, Solomon Bondi and Hector Sesay are standing trial at the High Court in Freetown on three counts of conspiracy, murder and robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23 of the Larceny Act, 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the imperial statutes and option Act No. 16 of 1971.

According to the particulars of indictment, the accused on diverse dates between the 31st December 2014 and 1st January 2015 in Freetown conspired together to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

The other indictment states that the accused persons on the same date at the above mentioned address in Freetown were alleged to have been armed with gun, cutlass and crowbar to rob one Mohamed Abess of properties valued fifteen Million, two hundred and seventy five thousand Leones and in the process murdered the (OSD) Security personnel, Daniel Sallieu Kamara alias Poison.

The accused after going through Preliminary Investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court in Freetown, were committed to the High Court for trial on the 2nd April 2015 by the then presiding Magistrate Komba Kamanda now High Court Judge.

Lawyer H.M. Gavao is representing the accused persons while State Counsel, Lawyer J. Sesay is prosecuting the accused persons.