Juvenile Remanded For Sexual Penetration

By Fatmata Gbla.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 yesterday remanded a 17-years-old (name withheld) at the Juvenile Correctional Center for alleged sexual penetration on a child below 18 to wit 2 years.

The accused was arraigned on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act 2012.

The particulars of offense state that, the accused (name withheld) on Sunday 1st April 2018 at No.2 Lower Savage Square Freetown, did engage in an act of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 18 to wit 2 years. The matter was adjourned to 7th June 2018.

Murder Suspects Remanded

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday remanded two accused persons, Sylvanus Foday Joseph Abdulai and Abu Bakarr Quiwd at the Pademba Road Male Correctional for murder contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on the 17th May 2018 at Regent Village Freetown, allegedly murdered Alhaji Daboh.

According to the first witness, Mamoud Daboh, the deceased elder brother, he recalled the above date when he received a phone call that his younger brother had been stabbed by the accused persons.

He said he went at the scene and took the deceased to the Regent Police Post and they were issued a medical report, and a first aid treatment was given to the deceased at the Connaught Hospital.

The witness further said, on the following next morning his brother passed away. The witness said, a postmortem was done and the result showed that the death of the deceased was due to stabbing.

The witness said he made a statement at the Regent Police Post and the accused persons were arrested and the matter was charged to court.

ASP Ibrahim Mansaray is prosecuting and the matter has been adjourned to the 11th June 2018 for further hearing.