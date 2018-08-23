KAD Group Supports Free Education

The CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of KAD Group of Companies, Mr. Abdul Kadiru Kaikai has informed the Global Times that together with his counterparts and workers they intend to support His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio’s flagship Free Quality Education Initiative to succeed.

According to Mr. Kaikai, he has personally pledged Le1,000,000 (One Million Leones) of his monthly salary to the Free Quality Education Initiative for a period of five consecutive years.

Mr. Kaikai further informed the Global Times that, each worker at KAD Group of Companies (about four hundred of them) has pledged to pay Le50,000 (Fifty thousand Leones) of their monthly salary towards the successful implementation of the Free Quality Education Initiative.

The young, dynamic and enterprising KAD CEO said that they have already notified the Minister of Basic and Secondary School Education, Alpha Timbo of their intention to support the Free Quality Education Initiative. An official letter to the Ministry is about to be dispatched, according to a company spokesman.

KAD Group of Companies has been contracted to do the Kenema/Zimmi road. The company did not get any road construction contract from the previous APC administration of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

Mr. Kaikai told the Global Times last night, “We want to do everything within our reach to support His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and the SLPP Government to succeed…When President Bio succeeds, we all succeed as a Nation”.