Kailahun District Council In Big Shit

By S. U. Thoronka



The Chief Administrator at the Kailahun District Council, John Lahai Swarray, and his sectoral staff yesterday appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government headed by Honourable Abu Bakarr Koroma of Port Loko District, to answer to queries relating to Le400m difference in the financial statement presented to the Committee on behalf of the Council for the year ended 2016.

Answering questions from members of the Committee, John Lahai Swarray informed that, he was transferred to Kailahun District quite recently but that he appended his signature on the financial statement that was prepared without perusing the document to ascertain its accuracy.

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government discovered certain discrepancies in the document but neither Mr. Swarray nor his finance officer could proffer a clear explanation.

It was discovered from the financial statement that the total amount of Le1.9 Billion was allocated by Government to the Kailahun District for 2016 and Le1.5 Billion was expended while the balance of Le400 m could not be accounted for and at the same time the council bank balance registers zero.

Sitting was adjourned.