Kamalo Attack… Maada Bio Escapes Unhurt

To many, Tuesday’s unprovoked attack on the convoy of the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio was simply an assassination attempt on his life.

Brig. Bio and team arrived in Kamalo, Sella Limba Chiefdom, Karene district to honour an invitation by SLPP members in the township on the party’s official schedule campaign day, but got a very hostile reception from APC supporters who, as it became clear, had planned an attack on Brig. Bio and team prior to their arrival.

According to an eyewitness, the SLPP campaign announced their arrival in Kamalo with the party’s popular campaign song, “Tolongbo Nor Go Sidon Ya” much to the chagrin of the APC thugs who concluded the song was provocative.

The thugs then moved towards the court barri where the meeting was planned and where the PA system from which the song was being blasted and launched their well planned attack.

In less than five minutes, the thugs surrounded the court barray and started throwing stones and other missiles at the SLPP supporters who were left at the mercy of the thugs as the Police abandoned them.

Brig. Bio, who was in the process of getting out of his vehicle when the missile throwing started, escaped unhurt. The window of his four wheel drive vehicle was destroyed.

The Police have so far made no arrest.

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has appealed to supporters to remain calm and maintain peace even in the face of provocation.