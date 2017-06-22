Kamarainba Remanded After Visiting SLPP

Two days after visiting the SLPP Headquarter in Freetown and promising to work with them grant an interview to the BBC African Service (Focus on Africa), the outspoken Leader, Chairman and Presidential candidate of the ADP (Alliance Democratic Party), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was yesterday detained after an earlier bail given to him was recinded.

A fresh charge was brought against Mr. Mansaray for illegal possession of a fire arm.

Magistrate George Bobor Samai of the Kailahun Magistrate Court refused to grant bail to Mr. Mansaray despite appeals made on his behalf by his defence team.

The matter was adjourned to 28th June, 2017 whilst Mr. Mansaray remains in detention.

Mr. Mansaray’s co-accused, Mohamed Bangura was also denied bail and ordered remanded.