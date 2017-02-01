“Kamarainba Is A Nuisance” Says Information Minister

By S. U. Thoronka……………………..

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Bangura has said that the pronouncement made by the Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray to lead a demonstration if Government does not announce the date for the timely conduct of the 2018 elections, clearly shows that the latter has graduated as a political nuisance.

He said Kamarainba has no clue as to how a government functions in a civilized state and categorically emphasized that the law will come down heavily upon him if he attempts to stage a demonstration.

The Minister, however, recalled the last time Kamarainaba organized what he referred to as an illegal demonstration against his approval by Parliament he was beaten up by the very people he recruited for the demonstration.

Mr. Mohamed Bangura also recalled the Le100, 000,000 fake compensation he promised to whosoever would give information leading to the arrest of suspects who allegedly murdered the late Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) S. O. Williams. “Even if Kamarainba consumes the hardest alcoholic drink in the country he will not dare stage a demonstration”, the Minister challenged. “As a responsible government we would not allow any nuisance to get away with their ill motivated actions to destabilize the state”. He said Kamarainba has called for so many demonstrations which have all ended in total failure

The Minister of Information and Communications accused Kamarainba of making several cheap and irresponsible statements and “if he tries it this time he would ever remain to talk about the dire consequence”.

He said government has now adopted a new policy whereby any individual who makes sarcastic statement that has the propensity to create a negative image about the government, that individual according to the Minister would definitely take responsibility for their action.

He said let Kamarainaba don’t even think of taking credit for any date that is going to be announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) any time soon. Such announcement would be as a result of the consultation and consensus between NEC and State House.

Mr. Mohamed Bangura reiterated that those that are shouting for the announcement of an election date for 2018 are those that have deliberately failed to read the 1991 Constitution. He said even if NEC delays to announce election date that should not be a problem because the 1991 Constitution has already taken care of that.