Kamarainba Promises To Work With SLPP

The Leader, Chairman and Presidential candidate of the opposition Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has pledged to work with the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to remove the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) from power through the ballot box in March 2018.

The ADP Leader was speaking yesterday at the SLPP Headquarters in Freetown where he had gone to express his gratitude to the Party for standing by him during his recent arrest and detention.

Kamarainba who is standing trial for alleged possession of a stun gun in a recent bye-election in Kailahun said attempt by the ruling government to silence opposition leaders with trumped up charges will not succeed in this day and age.

He said the APC is fully aware that it has failed the people of this country and that it now wants to apply the tactics of political intimidation to cow outspoken opposition leaders.

The ADP Leader thanked the SLPP for standing strongly by him during his arrest and paid special tribute to the late SLPP Spokesman, Hon. Musa Tamba Sam whom he described as a great patriot and a loyalist.

Responding, SLPP Secretary General, Ambassador Alie Bardara Kamara thanked the ADP Leader and Presidential candidate for being grateful to the SLPP by taking time off his busy schedule to thank the party for standing by him during his recent arrest.

He said with such spirit the two parties have indicated their readiness to work together for the common goal of removing the APC from power.

The SLPP Regional Vice Chairman East, Hon Philip Tetema Tondoneh while thanking Mr Mansaray described the APC as a “sufferation” political party who cares little about the welfare of the people.