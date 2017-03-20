KANDEH YUMKELLA IS THE REAL PAOPA NOT BIO

By Amadu Borbor Bah………………………………..

Just a couple of weeks ago when supporters of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) were celebrating for what they had viewed as the restoration of political stability within the partyfollowing the peace accord and signing of a Communiqué by SLPP flag bearer aspirants, it is now absolutely clear that some signatories of that agreement are reneging from what was agreed.The Communiqué among other things stated that all court matters should be withdrawn and settled in-house, the suspended SLPP Chairman and Leader, Chief Somano Kapen and other suspended members should be reinstated, Party offices across the country must be accessible to all flag bearer aspirants and that the 39 constituencies matter should be reexamined. When the Evergreen Peace Initiative communiqué was signed the SLPP flag bearer aspirants matched to the famous Cotton Tree amidst thousands of supporters singing and chanting that “peace has finally returned to the SLPP.” It is necessary to state that almost all of the recommendations of the communiqué had been implemented by the Party but it is unfortunate that the KKY Movement is dissatisfied thus reneging from what had been agreed.

Why are they reneging? The reason is because the anti-Bio faction known as the KKY Movement has seen the writing on the wall that things are not going in their favour and as such they are crying foul in the middle of the game because they are desperate; it must be KandehYumkella or no SLPP. These are the real “Paopas”; not Maada Bio that had been branded by the Awareness Times. To justify my claim, unlike Yumkella, Bio was the first to preach peace and extend an olive branch to his opponents of the All Aspirants Alliance (AAA) and there is a letter to the effect which was sent to the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) and he had always reiterated that commitment and even reaffirmed that would accept any decision the National Executive Council (NEC) takes in the interest of peace.

What has surprised many people is that supporters of Dr. KandehYumkella known as the KKY PaopaMovement who had been plaintiff of the SLPP matter at the High Court, Victor Sheriff and AlusineKamara and a strong loyalist of Munda Rogers popularly known as ‘Connection’ have dragged the party again to the Appeals Court despite losing the matter at the High Court. Additionally, the remaining members of the All Aspirants Alliance (AAA), Dr. KandehKollehYumkella, Andrew Keili and Munda Rogers are reportedly holding consultations to quit the SLPP and form another political party because they are seeing retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio as the man leading the pack ahead of the Party’s convention slated for April this year. Last week Sunday, remnants of the AAA and other prominent SLPP members like the wife of EX-President Kabbah (in blessed memory), Mrs. IsattaJabbieKabbah (IJ) and Ambassador AlieBangura held a meeting in Port Loko. It is reported that attendants of that meeting agreed that they would not take part in any party activities headed by the SomanoKapen National Executive.

A reliable source from remnants of the AAA has informed this writer that Munda Rogers and Andrew Keili are secretly supporting Dr. Yumkella. The so called concerned SLPP Progressive group meeting that was held recently is a clear manifestation of their plan to split the party. The obstacle in the SLPP’s bouncing back to power is not Maada Bio. The big problem of the SLPP is that theTejanKabbah cabal/faction that hates Bio have ganged up with the ambitious new comer,Dr. Yumkella (the real Paopa) whose selfish ego to lead the SLPP at all cost t is affecting the party.Why is Yumkella putting up such an ego and making lot of noise about constitutionality, Rule of Law after signing the communiqué? Why is he always crying foul and pursing Victor Sheriff to continue the matter at the Appeals Court despite losing at the High Court? The saying goes “a cow gives milk to the whole village but it doesn’t shout. But when a hen lays one egg that can’t feed not even a kid, it shouts for the whole village to know that it has laid just a single egg. So it’s so amazing how people like Dr. KandehKollehYumkella who has not taken long time in politics and only joining the Sierra Leone Peoples Party recently to make huge cry and threatening to leave the SLPP to form a coalition.

It is crystal clear that the problem facing the SLPP is not Bio but the Yumkella syndrome. The Kabbah faction and some SLPP elites think that Yumkella is the only person that can win the Presidency of Sierra Leone and not Bio. Have they forgotten that Bio is the only politician that has faced the biggest media criticism in Sierra Leone? Despite the Media scandal in 2012 Mr. Bio secured 37% of the votes against a president that was dubbed the “World Best” and Political Messiah who was not reelected with a landslide margin.

Before I rest my pen, the KKY Paopa Movement should reduce its ego for power and learn from the predicament Charles Margai is facing today. He left the SLPP because of his ego and lost his way to the Presidency forever. The easiest way to Yumkella’s dream of becoming President of Sierra Leone is in the SLPP and not to quit and form another political party. It could be that this is not your time Dr. Yumkella but that doesn’t mean your time will not come. In the 2005 SLPP convention that was influenced by Ex-President Kabbah, Vice President Berewa got 291 votes, the aggrieved Charles Margai who left to form the PMDC got 34 votes, while Bio secured 33 votes and J. B. Dauda got 28. With Margai forming the PMDC to deny SLPP’s victory in 2007 also spoilt his chances of ruling this country, while Bio who woefully lost Makeni, yet came back to galvanize support within to become such a force in the SLPP. He was elected Presidential candidate of the party in 2012 and became the incumbent’s main challenger and is also a flag bearer hopeful for the 2018 Presidential elections. Yumkella should know that it does not matter who leads the SLPP for 2018, what is significant for them to kick the APC Party out of power is unity and not defections or split as this would take them nowhere.