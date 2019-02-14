Kawusu Kebbay In Hot Soup

An official email message from Kawusu Kebbay written to one hollajua2001@yahoo.co.uk and also copied to barkarg@gmail.com on the 18th of August 2014 has implicated one Person of Interest before the Commission of Inquiry concerning the procurement of twenty ambulances during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

During the testimony of the former Procurement Officer at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Ibrahim Brima Swarray at the Commission of Inquiry on the 12th of this month, he said that Kawusu Kebbay who was one of the Directors at the Ministry of Finance during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 indeed traveled to Dubai to purchase those Ambulances instead of following procurement procedures. But Mr. Kebbay denied his direct involvement and negotiations into the deal that costs the Government US$ 1,050,000 and only 16 ambulances were delivered by him instead of twenty which was agreed and paid for.

Subject: Re: Update from Dubai

From: Alpha Umaru Jalloh (hollajua2001@yahoo.co.uk)

To: jalikatumustapha@yahoo.com;

Cc: barkarg@gmail.com; marahkm1@yahoo.com;

Date: Monday, 18 August 2014, 13:12

From: Kawusu Kebby<kawusukay@yahoo.co.uk>;

To: hollajua2001@yahoo.co.uk <hollajua2001@yahoo.co.uk>;

Cc: barkarg@gmail.com<barkarg@gmail.com>; marahkm1@yahoo.com<marahkm1@yahoo.com>;

Subject: Update from Dubai

Date: Mon, Aug 18, 2014 5: 22:27PM

Greetings from Dubai. It was a rough trip almost thrown out of the plane but Alhamdulila am here and have met with both suppliers.

The good news is we have made a savings of $50,000 (fifty thousand dollars) given that we now want to buy 20 instead of the original 10.

This means that the total required for twenty is $1,050,000 (0ne million fifty thousand dollars) of which we need to have minimum of 50% (fifty percent) to have these guys really go to work. I believe if we up it to 60% it will move them even faster.

I have made commitments that they will see the SWIFT information latest tomorrow God willing. We therefore need to move at rockets pace. Please note that delegation from Nigeria and another from Liberia are here and have taken some today already. They beat us because they have cash at hand.

Please help.

I inspected all twenty vehicles that are ready. Although ten is fully fitted with necessary equipments five have been committed to Liberia. Now we need to move or else we will delay further. It takes an average of one day to get one unit fully fitted. However with the advance they have agreed to let their staff work extra time and reduce the fitting time by half. This implies if money is available we have 10 ready for airlifting by Friday and the rest by Tuesday God willing.

We are told that ECOBANK has a rapid transfer that takes 24hrs. If commercial bank or BSL cannot commit to this please explore the ECOBANK option. They can work late to ensure this. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

You can contact one of the Managers called Isha Sheriff she is used to transferring funds to Dubai. Her contact is 088141091/079071430

The problem I envisage is when will the aircraft be ready and how many vehicles can they carry at a time. The exports processing takes about three working days so we have urged them to start today with the expectation that they will see SWIFT information tomorrow

Please get in touch with Ministry of Transport and Airport Authority for requirements if necessary. We have made enquiries with regards to air cargo from here. The cost seems high quoting $25,000 per unit.

I am still looking for better options with regards to air lifting in the event that the Nigeria option is delayed for whatever reasons. Please keep me posted on progress.

Any update on the option to get the vans in Freetown that can be dedicated to burial?

Over to you and stay blessed.

Alhamdulilla