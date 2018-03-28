“Keep Politics Out Of Schools” … Dr. Adonis Abboud Pleads

By Sylvester Samba.



Pikin Business Organization in partnership with Save Salone has held discussions with the two main political parties, the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC) party to put the country first above all other things. Addressing political party authorities, the Executive Director of Pikin Business Organization, Dr. Adonis Abboud pleaded with the politicians to be more patriotic; noting that being a Sierra Leonean is a pride.

Dr. Abboud added that what is more important for the two political parties is to have a united Sierra Leone during and after the run-off Presidential election which will be held on Saturday 31st March, 2018.

The Executive Director maintained that political parties should see reason for them to stop taking politics to school going children especially in their respective school premises.

He further explained that, this campaign is just the beginning as they intend to continue the sensitisation after the end of the 2018 Presidential run-off election.

Dr. Abboud continued that after the new President shall have been elected and sworn-in, his organization will further engage Ministers and other stakeholders to take the campaign to every school across the country, stressing that, politics should not be taken to schools.

Speaking on behalf of the SLPP, its National Campaign Chairman, Dr. Alie Kabba commended Pikin Business Organization for such an important move taken.

Dr. Kabba said as Sierra Leoneans, we must work together as a nation. The SLPP Campaign Chairman maintained that his party will continue to work as, ‘One Country, One People’. “We are one family and Sierra Leone should be above all other things”, he emphasized.

On the part of the APC, the party’s National Treasurer, Mr. Sanie Sesay also commended Pikin Business Organization for what he described to as a timely move.

Mr. Sesay said they want to see a Sierra Leone that is united, adding that there is no need for politicians to fight over elections. The APC has promised to keep the Peace the country is enjoying, he assured.

A visit was also made at the National Electoral Commission (NEC) headquarters in Freetown where the Director of Media and External Relations, Mr. Albert Massaquoi, emphasized that the commission was willing to do everything possible to conduct a free, fair and credible Presidential run-off election on Saturday 31st March.