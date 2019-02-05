Keystone Bank Drags Worker To Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A private entity in Sierra Leone, Keystone Bank yesterday dragged one of its employees, Annie Moude Dumbuya to court for allegedly defrauding the Bank monies worth millions of Leones belonging to customers.

28-year-old Annie Moude Dumbuya on the above date, made her first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court on a preliminary investigation for related count charges of forty five; ranging from forgery of document, obtaining money on forged document, to larceny, contrary to the Larceny and Forgery Act of 1916 and 1913 respectively.

According to Police charge sheet, the accused person, being a servant employed by the Keystone Bank, stole the sum of Sixty Million Leones, property of Alie M. Bangura whilst in the custody of the bank.

The particulars on the charge sheet furthered that the accused person on the 1st August 2018 at the Keystone Bank, Rawdon Street in Freetown with intent to defraud, forged certain documents to wit one Keystone Bank savings withdrawal slip with serial number 254931 dated 1st August 2018, payable cash of the sum of Forty Million Five Hundred Thousand Leones, purporting to have written and signed by Alie M. Bangura, a customer at the bank.

The accused person is also alleged to have with intent to defraud, obtained the above sum from Alie M. Bangura’s Savings Account No.002200003087 at the Keystone Bank on a forged withdrawal slip No.254931, dated 1st August 2018 with the said face value.

Other customers, including Abubakarr Kargbo with Savings Account No. 001200002738, Gassimu Nabie with Savings No. 003214000002, Fatmata Kabba with Savings No. 003200001947 and others with various withdrawal slip numbers, monies were obtained and defrauded by the accused person whilst in the custody of Keystone Bank

APC Rioters Face New Charges

By Jane B. Mansaray

The Law Officers Department has filed-in fresh charges against thirteen alleged rioters of the main opposition All People Congress party (APC) involving the former Deputy Minister of Health, Madam Zuliatu Cooper and twelve others.

The accused persons, including Zuliatu Cooper and others were discharged on a previous preliminary investigation charges, ranging from riotous conduct and disorderly behaviour for want of prosecution.

The accused persons were after their arrest, charged and made their first appearance before Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura in January, 2019 in Freetown for various criminal offences, contrary to the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

According to the police charge sheet, the accused persons, on the 28th December, 2018 conspired with other persons unknown to commit riotous conduct, and at the same time on the 31st December, 2018, they were idle and disorderly persons, and did not have any visible means of subsistence, nor able to give a good account of one Fatmata Sesay.

Within the same period in December 2018, the accused persons at Old Railway Line, Brookfields in Freetown obstructed police officers in the execution of their duties contrary to the Police Act of 1964, and also threw missiles at police officers without lawful authority.

State Lawyer, J.A.K.Sesay applied to offer any further evidence against all accused persons on the previous file as there were fresh charges against them, as it is pre-judicial for the accused persons to proceed on the same file.

Defense Counsel, I.S. Koroma in reply said, the action by the State Prosecution is a violation of the accused persons’ constitutional right as they have already been arraigned before the court.

Lawyer I.S. Koroma based his argument pursuant to Section 23 sub-section 5 of Sierra Leone 1991 Constitution.

The accused persons bail continues and the matter has been adjourned to the 20th February, 2019 for determination of the fresh charges against them.