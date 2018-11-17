Kings Production To Unveil Caning Line

By Lansana Fofanah

As the New Direction government of President Julius Maada Bio poses to empower local manufacturers, the leading non-alcohol beverage producer; Kings Production has invested millions of United States dollars to install a brand new caning line.

The company is on the verge of unveiling products like Fresh Up, Squeez Orange Juice, Tip Top and Mega Cola in 250ml cans in a bid to match up with local content policies which aims to meet international standards.

The installation of a caning line will create more job opportunities for Sierra Leoneans and generate revenue for the government.

A senior government official commended the company for empowering local employees with various skills as most of the machines of the company are now being operated by Sierra Leoneans.

Reacting to this development, a prominent super market owner in Freetown believes that the company has already satisfied their demands to standardize their products and that super markets are willing and ready to accept products with such quality as the Minister of Trade and Industry Peter Bayuku has made it mandatory for all supermarkets to sell made in Sierra Leone products.