KKY Fights For Parliamentary Seat

Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, the Presidential candidate of the NGC (National Grand Coalition) is also a candidate for Member of Parliament for Constituency 062, Samu Chiefdom in the Kambia district.

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella will contest the general elections on March 7, 2018 both as the Presidential candidate of the NGC and as a Parliamentary candidate for Constituency 062.

Over the weekend, social media platforms were awash with, reports that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella might be disqualified from running for the position of President because he carries a dual nationality.

In a press release issued by the NGC, the Party’s Campaign Spokesman, Dr. Julius Spencer said, “As far as the NGC is concerned we are certain that Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella will be on the ballot for the Presidential election on March 7”.

Dr. Spencer did not state categorically that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella does not carry a dual nationality.