KKY To Form A New Party

Following the outcome of a consultative meeting of so-called Concerned Progressives of the SLPP held at the Port Loko District Council Conference Hall on Sunday 12th March, 2017 the following resolutions were reached; that they will no longer participate in any process spearheaded by the current National Executive of the SLPP to elect National Officers and the party’s Presidential standard bearer for the March 7, 2018 General and Presidential elections.

They also agreed to embark on a nationwide consultative meeting to arrive at a decision that will lead to the formation of a grand coalition that will contest the March 7, 2018 elections.

The Global Times has been reliably informed that, the leader of the KKY Movement, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella is bent on forming a new political party that he will head as its flag bearer candidate.

It is likely that, a lot of people (mainly KKY supporters) will defect from the SLPP to join the new party that is to be formed by Dr. Kandeh Yumkella.

A spokesman for the KKY Movement told the Global Times last night that their leader, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella “will not take part in the coronation of Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio at the Party’s National Delegates Conference slated for April 21, 22 and 23 2017 in Kenema.

Last Saturday, the Party’s NEC agreed unanimously to go ahead with their National Delegates Conference in Kenema next month.

A spokesman for the SLPP told the Global Times that, they will not give in to any blackmail tactic from the KKY Movement. “These people want to impose Dr. Kandeh Yumkella on the SLPP as flagbearer without the mandate of the party’s delegates…That is totally unacceptable in a party that prides itself in democracy and the Rule of Law”, he said.