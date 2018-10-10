KLM To Stop Flying To Freetown

In order to open Las Vegas as a new destination, changes had to be made to KLM’s network. Partly due to Schiphol’s slot restrictions, KLM was forced to revise its portfolio of destinations sooner than expected.

With effect from 29 March 2019, KLM will therefore stop flying to Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia. While the Freetown/Monrovia route launched in 2017 would have previously been given more time to grow in terms of performance, KLM is now compelled to deploy its fleet and slots differently.

Passengers with a reservation for a flight after 29 March 2019 from Amsterdam to these African destinations and vice versa will either be rebooked or reimbursed. Air France will continue to operate its direct service to Freetown from Paris Charles de Gaulle.