Kono To Get First University

President Julius Maada Bio is leaving no stone unturned in keeping with his election promise of improving the educational sector through the development of human capital.

According to official sources, the New Direction administration of President Bio has secured funding from the ECOWAS Commission through the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) for the construction of a new University of Science and Technology in the Eastern region of Kono.

The construction of the new University which will add to the list of growing institutions of higher learning in the country and the construction of the Centre for Excellence in Cardiology and Oncology in Freetown are estimated at US$50 Million.

Kono was for most part deprived and marginalized during the decade rule of former President Koroma whose wife Madam Sia Nyama Koroma is also an indigene of the district. The new university will be a welcome development for the people of Kono.