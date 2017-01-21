Konos Endorse Dr. Manyeh

Thousands of supporters of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) in the eastern district of Kono have pledged their loyalty and support to the retired University don, Dr. Morie Komba Manyeh for the position of National Chairman and Leader of the Party.

Dr. Manyeh, a native of Kono launched his campaign for the Chairmanship of the Party on Wednesday at the SLPP Koidu City office along Kainkordu Road.

The event which attracted hundreds of SLPP supporters from outside the district was climaxed by the declaration of support from the delegates in Kono and from other parts of the country.

Speaker after speaker praised Dr. Manyeh for his show of maturity so far in the race for the chairmanship and urged him not to relent as they were solidly behind him until victory is achieved.

In his statement, Dr. Manyeh thanked the people of Kono and all those who travelled from other parts of the country to witness his campaign launch.

The former University don promised to deliver peace which has eluded the SLPP for a few years now if elected Chairman of the party.

He noted that with peace, the SLPP will surely bounce back to power and vowed not to let the SLPP down as he will deliver on that promise.