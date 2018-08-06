Konos Hail President Bio

It was all praise for President Julius Maada Bio at the welcoming ceremony over the weekend of appointees from Kono district held at the SLPP district office in Koidu City.

Thousands of Kono residents who formally welcomed their brothers and sisters since their appointment showered praise on President Bio for keeping to his promise of appointing the sons and daughters of Kono to positions of trust including Ministers, Ambassadors among others.

At a well attended meeting at the SLPP district office on Kainkordu Road on Friday, the Chairman of the programme Dr. Sama Mondeh thanked President Bio for appointing the sons and daughters of the district in very senior positions of government.

He said President Bio has done the people of Kono proud and called on all to pray for the President and his government to succeed on delivering on his promises of making the country better.

On his part, Mines Minister Dr. Morie Komba Manyeh also thanked President Bio for appointing him and others in his New Direction government, adding that what they told the people of Kono during the campaign is what they have been seeing as evident in the appointment of ministers, deputies, ambassadors and others from Kono district.

He said now that the President has fulfilled his promise of appointing Kono people in his government the next step will be development and called on all to exercise patience. He said he has no doubt that President Bio can do more for the people of Kono.

The Kono district Chairman of the SLPP, Madam Sia Tungu also lauded President Bio for considering Kono favourably in his appointment of officials of government.

The Deputy Minister of Sports, Kai Lawrence Mbayo said no political party has ever appointed such a large group of Kono people in government as President Bio has done and called on all to support the government of President Bio.

Describing the President as grateful, Mr. Mbayo said he only joined the SLPP two weeks to the election and expressed delight at his appointment. At the meeting of stakeholders later on Friday, the Kono appointees listened and took note of concerns expressed by support groups, Bike riders, drivers union, traders, market women among other groups. The appointees said they will look in to all those concerns which included for instance lack of toilet facilities in the main market in Koidu, alleged over taxation among others.

List of Kono Appointees So Far By H.E Julius Maada Bio: