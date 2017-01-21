Kroo People Denounce Minister

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara…………………………….

A huge number of people from the Kroo ethnic group in the Western Area yesterday converged at the Kroo Administrative House situated at Kroo Town Road to register their grievances against the Minister of Local Government, Maya Kaikai for imposing one Mr. Prince Toe as their new Tribal Headman.

According to reports, the Kroo people emerging from different parts of Freetown including Brookfields, Kingtom, Dwarzack, Cline Town and New England Ville etc assembled at the Kroo Court House to register their protest against the decision of the Local Government Minister, Maya Kaikai for imposing his handpicked Tribal Headman on them which they the Kroo people are not in favor of.

The Kroo people were singing and dancing with placards casing various messages including “We do not want Prince Toe…No male chief but a female chief…Government should not impose their choice on us”.

According to Samuel Jones, they will not recognize Mr. Prince Toe as their Tribal Headman, because he is not the choice of the Kroo people but the government. He said this is unacceptable and undemocratic.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr. Maya Kaikai denied the allegation that government imposed a Tribal Headman on the Kroo people. He said that it is they the Kroo people who submitted to the Ministry the names of Mr. Prince Toe and three other candidates.

He said this decision materialized after they failed to consult among themselves to choose their preferred candidate.

For the position of Tribal Headman, he said that consultation meetings with all the relevant stakeholders were held with key stakeholders including the two MPs, Hon. Amadu Fofanah of 109 and Hon. Francis Kowa of Constituency 108 but they were unable to select a consensus candidate.

The Minister said they have no option but to interview the four candidates, the community people had earlier submitted to the Ministry, noting that after the interview, Mr. Prince Toe turned to be the best candidate.

Mr. Maya Kaikai said the community people should have earlier submitted the name of the female candidate they preferred.