Lands Minister Blocks Leonco

The Ministers of Lands, Housing and the Environment and Transport and Aviation, Dr. Denis Sandy and Kabineh Kallon respectively have paid an on-the-spot visit to the disputed piece of land at Pultney Street in Freetown, where Leonco trading as Leonoil Company Limited is building a brand new fuel station just opposite King Jimmy Market in Central Freetown.

The Minister of Lands has ordered Leonco to halt all developments on the piece of land until the matter of ownership is thoroughly investigated and resolved.

The land was originally owned by the famous Courban Family before it was sold to SNA (Sierra National Airlines). When SNA was liquidated, the piece of land was sold to a company called Bale Logistics Limited for US$420,000 even though the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority had offered to pay US$1,000,000 for the same piece of land.

This property was an integral part of SNA’s assets. In fact, it was registered in the company’s Asset Register which was managed by PKF (PanelKerFoster).

Some former SNA workers have called on the Government of President Julius Maada Bio to investigate how SNA’s assets were criminally sold by the former government of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

Before it was liquidated, SNA had fixed assets of five houses at Spur Loop, two houses at Lungi, and ground handling equipment at the Lungi International Airport valued Millions of United States dollars, which were all sold to some faceless APC Politicians.

Investigations continue.