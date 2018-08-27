Law Officer In Court For Corruption

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Fighting corruption under the New Direction government of President Julius Maada Bio is now in high gear as the former head of Department of Law, University of Sierra Leone Lawyer, Shears Moses has been charged to court by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Lawyer Moses as a defendant past Monday 20th August 2018 appeared before Justice Miatta Samba to answer to a criminal offence related to corruption.

At the High Court in Freetown, the defendant has been arraigned on two count trial indictment of abuse of office contrary to the (ACC) Act of 2008.

According to the particulars of the indictment, the defendant during his tenue at the above institution (Fourah Bay College) in Freetown allegedly abused his office by offering marks to student which they did not deserve.

At the first hearing in court, Lawyer Moses pleaded not guilty to the indictment. He was represented by the former Attorney General, Lawyer Charles Francis Margai.

Lawyer M. Sowe and S. Harlstone from the (ACC) are prosecuting the matter in court.

The matter was adjourned to the 18th August 2018 for hearing.