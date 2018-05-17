Lawyer Duped Le5M

By Jane B. Mansaray



Senior Barrister and Solicitor, Lawyer Sahid Mohammed Sesay has reportedly been duped by a Sierra Leonean citizen, Lamrana Bah of the sum of five Million Leones entrusted to him for the purchase of a gear box for his Kia Care Sorento vehicle.

Lawyer S.M. Sesay yesterday appeared before Magistrate Santigie Kamara of Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown to testify in a criminal preliminary investigation matter of obtaining money by false pretence involving the accused Lamrana Bah.

The particulars of offence state that the accused on a date between the 1st February and 30th May 2017 at No. 4 Cannon Street in Freetown with intent to defraud and obtained the said amount of money from the complainant, Lawyer S.M. Sesay by falsely pretending to have a vehicle gear box for sale knowing same to be false.

After several appeal to refund the said sum of money to the complainant, the accused absconded and was later arrested by Police Sergeant 10238 Sesay S. attached to the New England Police Station in Freetown.

No plea was taken and the accused has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to the 19th May 2018 for hearing.

Woman Police Inspector I.G. Fofana is prosecuting the matter.

Murder Committed To High Court

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court Number 2 yesterday committed a case of murder contrary to law to the High Court.

Police file states that the accused, Samuel Mohamed Kanu and the deceased Gibrilla Kargbo were fighting over a piece of cloth which belongs to the deceased which the accused used to wipe the floor.

During the fighting that ensued, the accused stabbed the deceased with a stainless steel knife and the deceased was rushed to hospital at Kissy Town in Waterloo, but he was pronounced dead on the road to the hospital.

The accused was arraigned on one count charge of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Mohamed Kanu on Monday 19 February 2018 at No. 40 Back Pole Street, New London 555 Sport Waterloo allegedly murdered Gibrilla Kargbo.