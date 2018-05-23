Lawyer Robbed

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Private legal practitioner, Lawyer R.A. Jones has over the week dragged four suspects including his wife’s younger brother to court for allegedly stealing some amount of foreign currency with the equivalence of one hundred and ten Million Leones.

The four accused persons including Jaiah Kamara, Paul Ahmed Kargbo, Yusuf Kamara and Kadiatu Mackay were over the week arraigned before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No.1 in Freetown to answer to nine counts Preliminary Investigation offences ranging from conspiracy, larceny in a dwelling house, receiving to accessory contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates between March and April 2018 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown and entered the dwelling house of the Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Sierra Leone, Lawyer Jones and stole therein the amount mentioned above.

The accused persons who pleaded not guilty to the offences as charged were at their first appearance in court on the 17th May 2018 denied bail and have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male and Special Court Female Correctional centres in Freetown.

Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hawa Bah is prosecuting the matter. The matter continues next week for further hearings.

Okada Robber Docked

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded an accused person, Abu Bakarr Conteh at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The particulars of offense state that the accused person, Abu Bakarr Conteh on Thursday 1st March 2018 at Oba Funkia, Goderich in Freetown fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit one Motor Bike with registration number ALA 189 which is valued at eight million, two hundred thousand Leones (Le8,200,000) which was entrusted to him by Abu Bakarr Jalloh for the purpose of safe keeping.

Testifying before the Magistrate, the complainant, Abu Bakarr Jalloh said, he recalled the above date when he went with his motor bike to the accused for safe keeping in his garage only for him to see the motor bike with the younger brother of the accused.

He testified that he immediately went to the accused and asked him for his motor bike but to his surprise, the accused told him that he had no motor bike for him.

He said that on the following day, he made a formal complaint at the Goderich Police Station where the accused confessed to the Police that, his younger brother took the motor bike without his consent and later sold some important parts of the motor bike.

Magistrate Sahr refused to grant the accused bail and the matter has been adjourned to the 25th May, 2018 for further hearing.

Drug Peddler Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded an accused person, Aminata Turay at the Female Correctional centre for alleged importation of drugs contrary to law.

The accused person was arraigned on three counts of importation of unregistered drugs, importation of Class A drugs contrary to Section 45 (1) (a) (b) (d) Act 12 of Section 59 (1) (2) of the Pharmaceutical Act of 2001 and contravention of requirement under the Pharmaceutical Act.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Aminata Turay on Tuesday 8th April 2018 at Mile 38 checkpoint, Magbontoso Village in Koya Chiefdom in Port Loko district imported into Sierra Leone unregistered drugs and on the same day imported Class A drugs without authorization.

On the 11 May at Pentagon Lumley she was found in possession of pharmaceutical drugs to wit assorted drugs list attached to file without license or reasonable excuse.

The accused person has pleaded guilty. The matter was adjourned to 28th may 2018.