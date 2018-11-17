Le 100M Bail For Conspiracy

By Fatmata Gbla.

Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura yesterday granted a One Hundred Million Leones bail to thirty accused persons including Lansana Mansaray, Alhaji Mohamed Hardy Bah, Amadu Kanu and Adikalie Bangura for the offence of conspiracy by throwing missiles indiscriminately at the LEONOIL filling station.

According to Magistrate Santigie Bangura, he said in light of the fact that the prosecution was not opposed to bail and in relying on the application of the defense counsel, he admit the accused persons to bail with the sum of one hundred million Leones with two sureties each.

The accused persons were before the court on one count of conspiracy contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on Monday 5th November 2018 at LEONOIL filling station situated at No.16 Goderich Road in Lumley, Freetown were found throwing missiles indiscriminately.

The matter was adjourned to 22nd November 2018.