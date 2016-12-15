Le 300m To Clean Kenema

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………………..

The Kenema City Council, in partnership with the Welt Hunger Hilfe, has embarked on a massive cleaning exercise of the Kenema City.

According to the Deputy Chief Administrator of the council, Joseph Gando, who is spearheading the project, 150 youths drawn from all the various wards in the city, have been hired to conduct the cleaning in six days starting from Tuesday this week.

Gando, in an interview, told Global Times that the whole cleaning project costs 300 million Leones and is funded by the Department for International Development (DFID). He furthered that part of the fund was used to purchase protective gears for the workers and for the hiring of trucks and caterpillars to clear all the illegal dump sites created over the years in the city.

The Deputy Chief Administrator noted that the project is a roll over from Bo City to Kenema and Makeni and is geared towards reducing health hazard posed by accumulation of garbage in the cities, especially when the festive season is around.

He continued that the quantity of money involved in the cleaning will lead to cash flow in the city, helping to mitigate the biting economic hardship now plaguing the country.

The Deputy Chief Administrator lauded the DFID for such assistance and called on them to continue their charitable work to make our cities clean places to dwell.