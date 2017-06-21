Le 30m Bail For Robbers

By Fatmata Gbla.



Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara yesterday granted bail to two accused persons, Amadu Kanda Jalloh and Mohamed Jalloh in the sum of thirty million Leones, two sureties in like sum and sureties to produce national passport and title deed.

Magistrate Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara stated that he had gone through the evidence in the case and he was satisfied that the accused persons do have questions to answer in relation to the charge and he therefore committed the matter to the High Court for trial.

The accused were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen goods contrary to Section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916. According to the particulars of offense, the accused Amadu Kanda Jalloh and Mohamed Jalloh on the 21st September, 2016 at Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud the Government of Sierra Leone to wit larceny and on the same date and place in the Western Area of Sierra Leone did receive quantity of free health care drugs knowing same to have been stolen properties belonging to the Government of Sierra Leone.

The matter was adjourned to a date determined to be determined by the High Court.