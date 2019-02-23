Le1.6 Bn. Stolen At Skye Bank

CID (Criminal Investigation Department) personnel in Freetown are currently investigating the theft of a whooping Le1,600,000,000 (One Billion Six hundred million Leones) at Skye Bank (SL) Limited Head Office on Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown. So far, five employees of the bank have been arrested and detained at the CID Headquarters in Freetown. The prime suspect, Abdul Walid Karim is, according to investigators, cooperating fully with the investigations. He has even confessed to stealing the money from the bank.

CID personnel suspect that the theft was done by employees of the bank because no breakage took place. A CCTV footage shows an employee of the bank opening a vault in the bank during a non-working day. Investigators say that they have made a significant breakthrough in their investigations with the arrest of the prime suspect.

Some employees of the bank were yesterday taken to the CID Headquarters as part of the investigation. CID sources confirmed that half of the missing amount has been recovered.

A spokesman for Skye Bank (SL) Ltd, Baba Bakarie refused to comment on the issue last night. He promised to contact the Global Times but, never did.

Investigations continue.