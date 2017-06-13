Le15m Fraudster Discharged

By Jane B. Mansaray



Justice John Bosco Allieu yesterday discharged an alleged fraudster, Idrissa Bobson Kanu for want of prosecution witnesses in a Le15m matter.

According to Justice Allieu, since the inception of the matter at the High Court in September 2016 no witness or witnesses had ever testified in the trial.

The accused was first arraigned before Magistrate Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara on a Preliminary Investigation (PI) of three counts relating to obtaining credit by fraud of which he (accused) was committed to the High Court in 2015 for trial without bail. He was then remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting trial.

During the September 2015 High Court Criminal Session called over, the accused’s matter came up and was assigned to Justice Allieu on same indictment where he (accused) was granted bail in a sum and a surety in like sum to be approved by the Master and Registrar.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 10th June 2014 in Freetown incurred a debt or liability from various people including Afiju Sheriff, Saidu Kamara and Obai Bangura complainants in the matter and obtained by credit building materials of laterite (clay soil), granite stones and sand worth Fifteen Million Leones by means of fraud other than false pretences.

State Counsel J.M.S. Bull prosecuted the matter whilst Legal Aid Board Lawyer, C. Tucker defended the accused at the High Court.