Leaked Hajj Audio Implicates APC Top Guns

The Presidential aspiration of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma’s right hand man, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray appears to have come to an abrupt end, following allegations of complicity in the recent Hajj scandal.

About three hundred intending Pilgrims who were nominated by the government to perform Hajj in the Holy City of Mecca had their names surreptitiously struck off the list, allegedly on the orders of some powerful APC operatives including the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray.

Although the extent of Mr. Mansaray’s involvement in the Hajj scandal is still being investigated, a leaked audio attributed to President Koroma’s Adviser on Social Affairs at State House, Alhaji Nuru Deen Sankoh, allegedly claimed that, the Minister knew about the Hajj chaos but reportedly refused to inform the President accordingly.

Alhaji Nuru Deen Sankoh in the leaked audio alleged that things were moving pretty smoothly until Minister Mansaray who is Head of the Hajj Committee made a direct intervention which obstructed the whole arrangement. “When the list got to Minkailu, everything changed….People started calling us from all over the country”, Nuru Deen said in the leaked audio.

Alhaji Nuru Deen Sankoh together with Alhaji Sheka Kamara, Special Assistant to President Koroma and Minister of State, Vice President’s Office Alhaji Mohamed Alie Bah were sacked last Saturday following the Hajj scandal.

The three have also been ordered to return home from Saudi Arabia to face a formal inquiry, according to a Press Release from State House.