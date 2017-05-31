Lebanese Committee Donates To Mosques

By Sylvester Samba…………………………..

In commemorating the Holy Month of Ramadan in Sierra Leone, the Lebanese Community Committee in Sierra Leone yesterday at a ceremony graced by various Mosque representatives in Freetown, held at the Freetown Central Mosque on Wilberforce Street donated food items worth over one hundred Million Leones to thirty four mosques in Freetown.

The food items include (170) bags of 50 kilo grams rice, (34) five jerry cans of cooking oil, (34) big size sugar, (170) dozen mega cola drinks, (34) Catton juice and (34) big size packet Cocoa drink.

In his handing over ceremony, the President of the Lebanese Community Committee in Sierra Leone, Mr. Samir Hassanyeh thanked members of the committee particularly the Lebanese Imam for their contributions and suggestions in supporting and promoting Muslims during the Month of Ramadan.

He said this is not the first support the committee has been giving in the Holy Month of Ramadan; this he said is a continuous support to Mosques and Muslims in particular in Sierra Leone during Ramadan.

On behalf of the Central Mosque in Freetown, Sheik Chernor Maju Bah, Chief Imam of the Masjid Rasul A’azam expressed thanks and appreciation to the Lebanese Community Committee for their continuous and kind support to Muslims and Sierra Leone as a whole.

He said the donated items did not involve small funding considering the hardship in the country.

Each Mosque according to one of the coordinators, Sheik Mohamed Ali Sesay of the International Institute of Islamic Studies would receive five bags of rice and other items.