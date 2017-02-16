Lebanese Community Rescues Blind School

By Sylvester Samba……………………..

As part of their effort to support the people of Sierra Leone, the current executive of the Lebanese Community has on behalf of it nationals donated a large quantity of assorted food items to the Milton Margai School for the Blind.

The presentation of the food items which were handed over yesterday to the Blind School by the President of the Lebanese Community, Mr. Samir Hassanyeh, was witnessed by a cross section of his executive, Journalists, a host of pupils and staff of the Blind School.

The following where the items donated: 150 bags of rice, ten bags of onions, five bags of sweet potatoes and five gallons of cooking oil.

Addressing staff and pupils of the Milton Margai School for the Blind, the Lebanese President, Samir Hassanyeh assured them that his committee will stop at nothing to continue to support the Blind School.

Mr. Hassanyeh noted that they will not live to allow the Milton Margai Blind School to suffer for want of food.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Sallieu Turay described the donation as a wonderful gift. Mr. Turay added that the donated food items were a clear demonstration of love the Lebanese Community has for their school. He encouraged his pupils to continue to work hard so that more people can come in to support them.

“This is not the first time the Lebanese Community is helping our school…we appreciate you and we will continue to think about you”, the Head Teacher told his pupils and the Lebanese Community.

The vote of thanks was moved by the head girl of the Primary school, Zainab. She pleaded with the Lebanese Community to make the friendship between them and the school to grow more and more.