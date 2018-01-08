Lebanese Contractor Arrested With Stolen Free Health Care Products

A Lebanese businesswoman, Madam Manal Basma alias Sia Basma was, over the holiday period, arrested with a huge consignment of Pharmaceutical products meant for the Free Health Care Programme.

Over the years, Madam Manal Basma has been reportedly doing lucrative business with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. She is reportedly boasting of her association with the Office of the First Lady.

The medical products were believed to have been stolen from the Central Medical Stores at New England Ville and conveyed to Goal Pharmaceutical at 39 Sani Abacha Street in Freetown.

The stolen items included sixty-seven cartons of hand gloves and hospital beds, property of the Government of Sierra Leone.

Madam Manal Basma trading as Doly Maya Enterprises, Mamba Enterprises and Goal Pharmaceutical was arrested by ACC personnel on a tip off and detained at the CID Headquarters in Freetown.

Meanwhile, Madam Basma who fell ill in detention at the CID Headquarters last week has been moved to a private hospital in Freetown

Investigations continue.