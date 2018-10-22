Lebanese Elect New President November 11

Members of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone will go to the polls on November 11 to elect a new National President. This will be the first competitive election in two decades.

The incumbent President, the legendary Samir Hassanyeh is being challenged by Alie Basma of Lion Travel Agency. The contest is expected to be a two horse-race between the well-known Samir Hassanyeh and the little-known Alie Basma. Many members of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone believe that the outcome of the election has been determined even before the votes are cast.

The elections will be held at YSC on Wilkinson Road in Freetown between the hours of 10am and 3pm. Samir Hassanyeh’s chances have been boosted by the fact that he is being supported by a rebellious group of young and influential Lebanese businessmen within the community.

A well-known Lebanese businessman, Hisham Mackie (who was considered as the natural successor to Samir Hassanyeh) decided not to run because Samir is seeking re-election. He is Samir’s right hand man and second-in-command.

Alie Abdallah (Alie Colisee) has thrown his weight behind Samir’s re-election. He is a well-known member of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone. He is believed to be the Campaign Manager for Samir Hassanyeh.

B.M. Kodami (Big Joe) told the Global Times last night that he was 100% supportive of Samir Hassanyeh’s re-election. “Samir is the Father of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone…He is a great leader and a relentless unifier…I am giving him my fullest backing”, Big Joe said.

Whoever emerges as President would have the carte blanche to appoint members of his kitchen cabinet.