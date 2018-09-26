Lebanese National in Court for US$47,000 USD Theft.

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Steven Street Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown has yesterday ordered a subpoena for a witness to testify in an alleged Forty Seven Thousand United State Dollars ($47,000 USD) theft case involving the Managing Director of Metro Hotel, Mr. Mohamed Hedjazi.

The subpoena was granted on an application made by the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Eric Deen.

In his application, ASP Deen reiterated that that was the third subpoena the Court has issued for the police formal witness since the inception of the matter in August 2018. He appealed with Magistrate Bangura to order one last subpoena for the formal witness to come and prove the allegation charged against the accused person, Mr. Mohamed Hedjazi.

It will be recalled sometime in July 2018, one Mr. Young Choi, a Chinese national who is a naturalized American citizen reported a theft case at the police for investigation.

During the investigation, a team of detective moved to the above named Hotel at No.184 Wilkinson Road in Freetown, and took a damaged photo shot at Mr. Young`s guest room window and made entries of exhibits connected to the investigation.

The accused person, Mr. Hedjazi a Lebanese national was later charged to court on a preliminary investigation of two counts criminal offence ranging from conspiracy to burglary larceny contrary to law.

According to particulars of offence, the accused person on a date between the 28th and 29th July 2018, being the Managing Director at the above hotel conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with burglary and larceny.

On the second count charge, the accused is alleged to have on the same dates, and at the said hotel with intent to steal, broke and entered into the dwelling guest room of Young Choi, Complainant in the matter and stole therein the above mentioned sum, equivalent to three hundred and seventy six Million Leones.

In his evidence before the court, the witness, Mr. Young Choi said he recognizes and knows the accused person Mr. Hedjazi who he came in contact with in December 2017. During his first visit to Sierra Leone, he rented an apartment at the Hedjazi Hotel, Rawdon Street in Freetown.

During his stayed at the Hedjazi Hotel, the witness said he was attacked and stabbed at night by unknown men who took away his money.

He reported the matter to the Hotel Management including the accused person, but no action was taken by the owner up to the time he left for the United State of American. The only assurance given by the Hotel owner, Mr. Mohamed Hedjazi was to give me words of consolation and assured him to secure him another hotel whenever he visits Sierra Leone.

On his second visit to Sierra Leone, the witness said he lodged at the Metro Hotel on assurances of international standard security system including CCTV camera made by the accused person.

At the Metro Hotel, the witness said the accused assigned a private security to him by the name of Augustine Allen who is now on the run.

Within the same period in July 2018, Mr. Young said he went out at night with the accused person at Lumley Beach, leaving the assigned security and other staff at the hotel.

On their arrival, he entered his guest room and observed misplacement of his personal effect. Upon searching he could not found his money, he raised his head and saw the window widely open with it guard damaged.

Mr. Young told the court that he raised an alarmed and immediately reported to the hotel Management, and upon enquiring Augustine Allen was nowhere to be seen.

Going through the CCTV camera, it was observed to be blank and disconnected at the time of the alleged theft. The CCTV camera was later amended but no footage trace was made.

According to police source, this the third time such a report had being made against the Metro Hotel in Freetown.