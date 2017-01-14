Lebanese Unite Behind Samir Hassanyeh

By the end of last year, the relationship between the President of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone and the Lebanese Ambassador had nosedived.

The Sierra Leone Government came out openly in support of the then embattled Lebanese President, Samir Hassanyeh.

The Vice President, Ambassador Victor Foh insisted that, any Lebanese Community Executive (or Committee) that is not headed by Samir Hassanyeh will not be allowed to operate in Sierra Leone.

That was seen as a major diplomatic coup against the Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Nidal Yehya.

The Lebanese Ambassador had insisted that, the Lebanese Community members in Sierra Leone must be given a freehand to elect their President.

He argued that, Mr. Hassanyeh had been at the helm of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone for sixteen years without conducting any election to renew his mandate.

To cut a long story short, the Lebanese Community President, Mr. Samir Hassanyeh and the Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Nidal Yehya have finally agreed to work together in the interest of peace and stability in the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone.

A Sierra Leone Government spokesman told the Global Times last night that, the government recognizes the new Sierra Leone Lebanese Community executive that has been amicably agreed upon to man the affairs of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone.

A Lebanese spokesman described the new Executive (or Committee) as “very inclusive and all embracing”.

Samir Hassanyeh remains the President of the Sierra Leone Lebanese Community and ably assisted as Vice President by the reclusive but very dynamic Hisham Mackie of Mackie Diamond Office in Freetown.

See the full list of the new executive (or committee) of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone below.

Executive members of the reconstituted Sierra Leone Lebanese Community Committee

PRESIDENT

SAMIR HASSANYEH

VICE-PRESIDENT

HISHAM MACKIE

MEMBERS

JOE KODAMI (BIG JOE)

MUSTAPHA ABU TARRAF

EMMAD KHOURY

HASHIM HASHIM

ALIE IBRAHIM

HUSSEIN BASMA

KHALIL LAKISS

ALI JAFFAL

ABASS KAZEM (BIGGER)

OSSAMA ZAYATT

KHALIL HADJAZI

BASSEM SAHID MOHAMED

SAMIR KHONIZER

ADNAN MULLER

SALIM SHOUMAN

WALID SFIELI

MOHAMED MOHSEN

HASSAN ANTAR

ALI JOUNI

EZZAT HEDJAZI

ZIAD BSAIBES

NEHME ABASS

HUSSEIN SAFFIDEE

JOSEPH SKEFF

KHALID ELOUMA

LEGAL ADVISERS

MARTIN MICHAEL

MUSA BITTAR