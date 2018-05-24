LEOCEM Managers Appear In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The Operations and Finance Managers at the Leocem cement factory at Cline Town in Freetown, Mr. Andrew Hassan Bangura and Mr. Christopher Martin Robert Shaw yesterday appeared before Justice Reginald Fynn to testify in an alleged corruption matter involving the suspended President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Mrs. Isha Johansen and Mr. Christopher Abdul Kamara, Secretary General of the association.

Led in evidence by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Chief Prosecutor, Lawyer Kelvin Mantsebo, one of the witnesses, Mr. Andrew Hassan Bangura Operations Manager at LEOCEM said he recognizes and knows the first accused person, Madam Isha Johanson as the spouse of the Managing Director of LEOCEM, Mr. Johanson.

The witness told the court that he is aware of a request made by SLFA to Leocem for a sponsorship of the Football Association (FA) Cup tournament.

According to Mr. Bangura, the final decision to every sponsorship programme is being done by the Managing Director and Finance Manager for approval.

The witness further recalled that in late 2017 he received an invitation letter from (ACC), and upon going through the letter together with the Managing Director, the witness said he went straight to the Finance Department for an extract entry of sponsors to SLFA by LEOCEM which he presented at (ACC) Head office in Freetown where he was asked to make a statement. That document was treated as exhibit and was identified in court yesterday by the witness.

In the finance entry document, the witness read that in 2014, LEOCEM sponsored SLFA with the sum of twenty four million seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones for the FA Cup.

The other prosecution witness, Mr. Christopher Martin Robert Shaw, Finance Director at LEOCEM said he knows and recognizes the first accused person, Madam Isha Johansen.

He said SLFA as an association headed by Madam Johansen used to communication with LEOCEM mostly through e-mail exchanges.

The two accused persons were answering to a related criminal indictment of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office to misappropriation of funds contrary to the ACC Act of 2008.

Both accused persons continue on bail. They were represented by a battery of lawyers including Lawyer Africanus Sesay and B. Koroma.

The matter was adjourned to the 28th May 2018 for further hearing.