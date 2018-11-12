Leonoil Fuel Station Burning… Le170m Bail For Accused Persons

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 on Friday granted Sheik Marah and thirty three others bail of Five Million Leones and one surety each.

The accused persons were charged with four counts, ranging from throwing missile, disorderly behavior, riotous conduct and being public nuisance; contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on Tuesday, 6th November 2018, along Goderich Road close to LEONCO Fuel station in Lumley Freetown, were found throwing missiles indiscriminately. On their first appearance on Friday, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty before the court.

Lawyers I. Kanneh and seven others stood as defense counsels for the accused.

In his submission, Lawyer Kanneh pleaded with the Magistrate that most of the accused are sick and some are lactating mothers and therefore informed the court that all accused are residents of Freetown who have reliable guarantors and sureties.

The Prosecutor, ASP Deen objected to bail on the grounds that the accused persons will interfere with the witnesses and some of the accused persons’ addresses are not easily identifiable and located.

Magistrate Bangura said that considering the conditions put forward by the Defense Counsel, he had to grant them bail.

The matter was adjourned to 19th November, 2018.