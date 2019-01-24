Let Us Allow President Bio To Govern The Country In Peace

By Sorie Fofana.

Since they were defeated in the March 2018 elections, some members of the main opposition APC party have created and continue to create tension in the country. As part of their strategy to destabilize the country, some APC members have taken to several social media platforms, writing and posting negative stories about the country.

In 2007, the APC party Presidential candidate, Ernest Bai Koroma threatened to destabilize the country if his party did not win the elections of that year. By the grace of God, his party won the elections and the country remained peaceful.

When the SLPP Presidential candidate in the 2012 elections, Julius Maada Bio lost the elections of that year, he contested the outcome of the election results in the Supreme Court but the Supreme Court ruled against him. In the interest of peace in the country, Maada Bio decided to abide by the flawed Supreme Court Ruling and left the country. He travelled to the UK to pursue post graduate courses. He was in and out of the country throughout the second and final inning of Ernest Bai Koroma’s Presidency.

Siaka Stevens

When the founder and leader of the APC party, Siaka Stevens retired from the Presidency of the country on 28th November 1985, he avoided the political limelight. He gave a freehand to his hand-picked successor, Joseph Saidu Momoh to govern the country in peace. He never made any public political statement. He considered himself as a retired President and Statesman.

Even though some of his trusted allies were urging him to speak out against the way Joseph Momoh was running the country, President Stevens refused to get involved in party politics. He stayed out of frontline politics, by refusing to take part in party activities and refusing to criticize his chosen successor.

Ernest Bai Koroma

President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is, by all means, considered to be a retired Head of State. But, unfortunately, he has refused to retire from frontline party politics. He continues to occupy the position of Chairman and Leader of the APC party. He continues to preside over the party’s highest organ, the NAC (National Advisory Committee).

Many people (both in and out of the country) have called on President Koroma to retire from party politics, by resigning from the position of Chairman/Leader of the APC party. He has occupied that position for seventeen consecutive years.

The handpicked Vice President, Victor Foh has come out openly and called on his political benefactor, President Koroma to resign from the position of Chairman/Leader of the APC party and retire from party politics in the interest of peace in the country.

His former right-hand man, Alpha Kanu has also joined the call for President Koroma to resign from the position of Chairman/Leader of the APC party and retire from party politics.

Give Peace A Chance

President Koroma and his APC party should give peace a chance by allowing the elected President, Julius Maada Bio to govern the country peacefully. President Bio was elected by the people of this country in a free, fair and transparent election. President Bio is the elected President of Sierra Leone. He has a five-year mandate given to him by the people to govern the country.

It would be unfair for anyone to suggest that President Koroma did not do much for the country. His determination to transform the country was beyond reproach. His approach towards infrastructural development, without a shred of doubt, is commendable. He did his best throughout his Presidency.

Now that he is out of State House, President Koroma should not create the impression that he would like to see a destabilized Sierra Leone. As a former Head of State, he should ensure that the country remains peaceful and allow development to continue.

No matter what anybody says, President Koroma has contributed to the development of this country. But he should give peace a chance, by allowing the elected President, Julius Maada Bio to govern the country in peace.

President Bio is determined to move this country forward. Every peace-loving Sierra Leonean should allow the elected President to govern the country in peace.

The APC strategy of destabilizing the country through violence, lawlessness and negative publications on social and print media will not wash.

This government is here to stay!

This President is here to stay!

Thank you so very much!