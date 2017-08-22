Liberia Police Boost SLP

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



A 24-man delegation from Liberia’s National Police headed by Commissioner Nelson Freeman has handed over essential items to IGP Francis Munu on behalf of the Inspector General of the Liberian Police Hon. Gregory O. W. Cole as support to the SLP at PHQ in Freetown, on Monday August 21.

The items include 100 pieces of Anti-Riot Suits, 30 pcs of Foldable Camp Beds, 30 pcs of Police Tents, 200 Hand Cuffs, 100 pcs of Expandable Batons, 200 pcs of Long Batons and 30 cartons of Nose mask.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Nelson Freeman said on behalf of the IG of Liberia Hon. Gregory O. W. Cole and men and women of the LNP, they wish to express their sympathy and deepest condolence to the Government and people of Sierra Leone for the tragic loss of lives in the recent flooding and mudslide in Freetown.

He went to say “We, in our own little way and with the meager resources available, would therefore like to provide you with some logistical support to help move your recovery process forward. In light of this, we have put together a small package to help assist you during this time of national mourning. We again express our heartfelt condolence to the government and people of Sierra Leone”, he concluded.

In his response, IGP Mr. Francis Munu said that he is highly honored to receive the items which clearly demonstrate that the friendly relationship between Sierra Leone and Liberia is cogent and cordial.

“Thanks very much for your kind gesture. Please convey our sincere thanks and appreciation to the IG of Liberia” IGP Munu concluded.