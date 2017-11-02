Liberia’s Election In Limbo… AU & ECOWAS Leaders Intervene

By Lansana Fofana in Monrovia.



As tension mounts over an alleged irregularities and fraud in the October 10 Presidential and Representative elections, the political atmosphere in Liberia has taken a new twist

The standard bearer of the Liberty Party, Charles Brumskine who came third in the just concluded elections made an earlier complaint to the National Elections Commission about irregularities thereby questioning the credibility and fairness of the process.

The party then filed a Writ of Prohibition to the Supreme Court against NEC in order to halt every preparation for the slated run-off election scheduled to take place on Tuesday next week since NEC has to first look into his complaints.

The Supreme Court has slammed a temporal halt on to all activities of NEC and ordered all aggrieved parties and NEC to appear before it today.

The NEC is expected to argue on a genuine ground as to why they should continue with the run-off election while they are yet to give a conclusive finding on the complaints filed by Liberty Party.

The Liberty Party will also be expected to provide legal grounds as to why NEC should not proceed with the run-off election plans until all issues are addressed.

In the midst of this political uncertainty, the Chairman of the African Union, Professor Alpha Conde of Guinea and the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Faure Gnassingbe of Togo arrived in Monrovia in the early hours of yesterday to engage political actors and possibly strike an agreement for the sake of peace.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was in attendance at the closed door meeting, but left after some few minutes.

The closed door meeting which lasted for several hours was attended by the Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party and other parties.

It is widely speculated that the timely intervention of these two regional decision makers will pave the way for some parties to swallow their pride and bury the hatchet to give way for the run-off election to proceed.

ECOWAS has been instrumental in Liberia’s election since the nomination and approval period.