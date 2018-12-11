

Lilium Holdings Confirmed as New Owner of

FiBank Sierra Leone

• Providing Innovative Banking Products, Financial Inclusion and

Trade Finance to Sierra Leone

Freetown, 11 December 2018: Lilium Holdings is pleased to announce that the Bank of Sierra

Leone has formally approved its acquisition of FiBank (SL) Ltd in Sierra Leone. The Sierra Leone

Bank will become a subsidiary of Lilium’s FIB Group Limited (The Gambia).

The acquisition will provide Lilium’s banking group with an instant presence of 17 branches and 8

sub-locations across Sierra Leone and is another step towards Lilium’s declared intent of

establishing a world class pan-African financial institution which will promote financial inclusion

and contribute to economic development of Sierra Leone.

Simon Tiemtore, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lilium Holdings, said: “In

Sierra Leone we will be bringing a digital, branch and agency distribution strategy, with an

intensely customer-centric focus, a huge emphasis on quality customer service, cutting edge

digital functionality and the provision of convenient, innovative banking products that will meet the

needs of Sierra Leoneans.

“Through our digital strategy we will add significant values to the Sierra Leonean banking

landscape. Our intention is to provide a full range of accessible banking facilities to everyone,

especially women and SMEs who have been impeded by a lack of access to finance. We will be

the premier source of microfinance for women, trade and supply chain finance for SMEs in Sierra

Leone. We intend to drive financial inclusion, economic growth and national prosperity by meeting

the needs of Sierra Leoneans and their businesses in our quest to become their bank of choice.”

Further announcements will be made in due course and these will include product launches,

digital innovations, and a rebranding of the bank’s name.

– ENDS –