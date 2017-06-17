Lotto Boss Raises Concern

By S. U. Thoronka.



The Managing Director of Sierra Leone States Lottery SLSL Charles F. Kamara has highlighted some of the challenges which the betting company is been faced due to unregulated measures.

He made this statement to the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry Chaired by Hon. Amara Francis Kai Samba of Constituency 010 Kenema District in Committee Room No1.

He disclosed that the betting industry in the country has no legal framework for a regulatory body on betting activities especially on the underage who bet. He noted that casinos and other betting companies are game of chances requiring a regulatory body, adding that most of the betting companies operating in the country do not conform to international best practice.

He pleaded to Parliament through the Committee for the ratification of a legal instrument empowering SLSL to monitor the activities of other betting companies operating in the country.

The Managing Director SLSL assured that they have the managerial capacity with a dedicated staff who have even demonstrated their capability in spite of the huge challenges and completion they faced. “This is not to say we are against the other companies but as State owned Lottery all we need is to ensure that there are legal instruments as a safe guide for the industry”, he noted.

The MD intimated the Committee about his desire to increase price on betting tickets but cannot do so because the requisite regulatory body is not there.

Mr. Kamara informed MPs about the cordial relationship the State Lottery had with the National Commission for Privatization (NCP) which he said culminated to several meetings, consultations as well as engagements with other partners over the years including Parliament.

Managing Director further informed the Committee that he has a robust and pro-active management including two board members but that he was very much worried as most of their efforts regarding the challenges were yet to be addressed by stakeholders.

Speaking on the relationship with other betting competitors, Mr. Kamara also express dissatisfaction as those companies have not been treating them with the seriousness they deserve, particularly in the area of licenses which is not under their mandate to enforce.

He noted that, States Lottery as the national betting game, was supposed to provide huge amount of resources for government at the same time address its cooperate social responsibility if protected like other parastatal in the country.

According to the Chairman Hon. Kai Samba, the meeting is not about witch-hunt it is a familiarization meeting to perform their normal routine as a Committee charged with the responsibility to monitor, supervise all entities that are directly under their purview to better understand their status reports, including successes and challenges. He said MPs were expected to ask questions, make comments and proffer suggestions as well as recommendation for the development of the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the country.

He said that year in year out Members of Parliament conduct Oversight functions aimed at assessing the accuracy and efficiency of the status report of the Sierra Leone States Lottery Betting Company with the relationship they had with other betting competition in the country. Other MPs made salient contributions as well as suggestions.