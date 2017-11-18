LRC Awards 12 Dr. Patrick K. Muana Leadership Scholarships

Twelve school going pupils from different schools in Bo have benefited from a One Year Scholarship award from the Leaders Reading Club, Sierra Leone.

The leadership scholarship was sponsored by Dr. Patrick K. Muana, Chairman of the Leaders Reading Club Advisory Board. Hence, the scholarship is called the Dr. Patrick K. Muana Leadership Scholarship.

Giving a brief background of the twelve scholarships, Amadu Sandy, the President of the Leaders Reading Club (LRC) said the award of the twelve scholarships started with a house- to -house Mobile Library Enrolment Drive in different communities in Bo. According to him, books were carried in vehicle to school going pupils in those communities and were taught on the importance of reading.

Also he said they were encouraged to always visit the two libraries in Bo. He said afterwards they registered and organised a Grand Reading Challenge on International Literacy Day, 8 September, 2017 for the pupils. The event was organized in partnership with the Bo Regional Library and Bo City Council in front of panel of judges where 12 excellent readers were spotted and awarded one year scholarship each.

Speaking to Majidatu Jaward, one of the excellent readers and recipient of the Dr. P K Muana Leadership Scholarship, she thanked the Leaders Reading Club, Bo Regional Library and Bo City Council for organizing the reading challenge on this year’s International Literacy Day. On behalf of the other beneficiaries Majidatu expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Sponsors of the scholarship: Dr PK Muna of the United States of America and Taplima Muana, the proprietor of Havana Entertainment Complex in Bo. She promised that they will make good use the one year scholarship awarded to them. She however pleaded to the sponsors to continue to support these kinds of laudable academic initiatives organized by the Leaders Reading Club and its partners on yearly basis.

It could be recalled that the Leaders Reading Club started distributing the first batch of scholarships last week on the 6 of November 2017 to the various winners in their school assemblies in order to inspire other pupils to read more.