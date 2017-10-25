Maada Bio Assures… “I Will Win The 2018 Elections”

Addressing a large crowd of party members, supporters and loyalists at the National Stadium past Sunday, the main opposition party, Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) 2018 Presidential candidate, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio said he is the wealthiest man in the country in terms of political support base.

According to political observers, Sunday’s massive turn out of the people to receive Brig. Rtd. Maada Bio after a successful visit to Nigeria and Ghana is the largest crowd in the political history of Freetown.



The SLPP 2018 Presidential candidate also said the large crowd that came out on Sunday is a clear manifestation that the people of Freetown are ready for a change of government. “With your votes and support I promise you that I will change this country into a better place…The march to State House is fast beginning and I am confident that I am going to win the election,” he noted.

Brig. Rtd. Bio further explained that although money is necessary but it is not enough to win election, adding that it is the people that matter in politics.

He maintained that he is only taking the lead but it is the people that are going to win the election for him.



Some of the promises made during his speech are that because of the love he has for education, he will introduce free education that can be accessible to all in the country.

Bio stated also that there will be no Senior Secondary School Four (SSS 4). He again thanked all the delegates that voted for him together with the entire SLPP members for believing in him.

“I joined the military because of the love I have for the country… It is for this same love I fought for peace to come to Sierra Leone and now everybody wants to become President… Once I become the President I will continue to fight for you so that change will come to the country’, he assured.

Statements were made by the Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Dr. Prince Harding who said that the massive turnout by the people in Freetown has proved that Maada Bio is marketable and also that he is the best Presidential candidate for the 2018 Presidential election. “As a professional in winning elections, I assure you that we will win the upcoming elections”, the SLPP Chairman and Leader promised.

Statements were also made by former flag bearer aspirants who said they still believe in Bio to win the 2018 elections and promised to give him all the necessary support